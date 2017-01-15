Phones
More Android Nougat for HTC 10 units in Europe and with carriers

An Android update from Google is worth its weight in sugar rush, but a late update from HTC is said to be worth the wait.

HTC developer @LlabTooFeR on Twitter has tweeted out that while unlocked versions of the HTC 10 got their Android Nougat update first, it was probably better for European and carrier-locked units to catch the second wave.

If Android Nougat on Sense seemed at all unstable or laggy to us on your unlocked unit (or ours), perhaps you should snag a carrier or European device to compare with in a few weeks. Depending on your judgment, you may be writing some frustrations out to HTC.

