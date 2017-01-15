LG once again feels the need to declare G6’s battery safe

With the Galaxy Note 7’s battery explosions and subsequent total recall swinging like a chandelier on the mobile industry, Samsung competitor LG has felt the need to promote the safety measures it has taken to protect users of its latest phones.

It’s an ongoing process, too.

“We will significantly improve the safety and quality of our new flagship smartphones as more consumers seek safe smartphones,” said Lee Seok-jong, LG Electronics’ mobile communication operation group.

What does this mean for the upcoming G6? Well, it means a heat dispersion pipe made of copper. The inclusion of such a feature, which would take the heat sink off the applications processor, has been made for the Moto Z and, ironically, Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Note 7. We think the heat pipe didn’t save much of a burst phone — we’re still waiting to find out why they did burst, but one design engineering firm has an idea.

According to The Korea Herald, LG is also making sure you know it’s going the extra mile by conducting battery endurance tests with temperatures 15 percent warmer than international standards require as well as a revised accelerated-life test.