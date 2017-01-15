LG has filed regulatory documents with the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology showing off the cellular capabilities and radiation impacts on humans of a new device supposedly set for sales in the US.

What might it be? Well, according to documents, it is a “Portable Wrist Device” with the main model number of LG-W280. Suffixes to that code indicate that the watch will get carriage on AT&T’s and Verizon’s LTE networks. Furthermore, the FCC’s mandated label has been depicted electronically within an Android Wear OS menu.

The LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE took on the codename W200 — perhaps Android Wear 2.0 will finally make cellular make sense to consumers. And all of a sudden, LG’s gap in smartwatch releases is starting to ease up.