Hopes have been lifted for the 3.5mm headphone jack to remain on this year’s Galaxy S phones from Samsung after a series of case renders was leaked out with a cut-out for that port. Now, Android Police managing editor David Ruddock has gotten more affirmation with a source that has “proved reliable in the past.”

SamMobile was the first to drop the word that the Galaxy S8 would likely not have a headphone jack. That rumor was went others such as stereo speakers with Harman branding. But Ruddock believes that the phone’s hardware was in the specification process at the time of these rumors.

In the process of collecting the dots, we should note that a group of investors is aiming to block Samsung’s acquisition of Harman. We also stress, again, that such a measure would not prevent its audio technology being used in the Galaxy S8.