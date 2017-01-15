Phones

Another show for Motorola at MWC 2017

Contents
Advertisement

Another month and a week or so and we’ll be hitting the show floors once again, this time in Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2017. LG has promised us a heckuva time. We believe Samsung will, too.

Lenovo and Motorola certainly are with a simple press invitations for the day before MWC, Sunday, February 26.

We’re not sure if we can see another Moto Z release coming up at about six months out of release, but leaks do have us pining for another Moto G lineup, this being the fifth generation. And hey, there’s that off-chance we see a Tango AR Moto Mod for the Moto Z to go with that Lenovo Phab 2 Pro.

We shall see soon.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Event, Lenovo, Moto G5 Plus, Motorola, MWC 2017, News
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.