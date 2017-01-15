Another show for Motorola at MWC 2017

Another month and a week or so and we’ll be hitting the show floors once again, this time in Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2017. LG has promised us a heckuva time. We believe Samsung will, too.

Lenovo and Motorola certainly are with a simple press invitations for the day before MWC, Sunday, February 26.

We’re not sure if we can see another Moto Z release coming up at about six months out of release, but leaks do have us pining for another Moto G lineup, this being the fifth generation. And hey, there’s that off-chance we see a Tango AR Moto Mod for the Moto Z to go with that Lenovo Phab 2 Pro.

We shall see soon.