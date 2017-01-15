Android Nougat on Honor 8 in Japan starting today
Starting today and spreading throughout a month, Huawei will be pushing out over-the-air software updates to SIM-free Honor 8 units in Japan that will upgrade them to Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.0, the company stated through a press release.
Users can manually pull down the nearly 2GB update themselves if they don’t want to wait for a notification by loading the HiCare app, tapping on “Service” and then tapping another button to trigger the installation.
Nougat introduces multi-window view and quick app switching while EMUI has set itself on machine learning this iteration around.
Huawei announced that US customers would be able to update their Honor 8 devices starting in February.
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
You might also like