Android Nougat on Honor 8 in Japan starting today

Starting today and spreading throughout a month, Huawei will be pushing out over-the-air software updates to SIM-free Honor 8 units in Japan that will upgrade them to Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.0, the company stated through a press release.

Users can manually pull down the nearly 2GB update themselves if they don’t want to wait for a notification by loading the HiCare app, tapping on “Service” and then tapping another button to trigger the installation.

Nougat introduces multi-window view and quick app switching while EMUI has set itself on machine learning this iteration around.

Huawei announced that US customers would be able to update their Honor 8 devices starting in February.

