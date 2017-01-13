Phones
136

Samsung buying Harman? Not so fast, says a group of the latter’s shareholders

Contents
Advertisement

Samsung’s plans to jolt “growth in automotive and connected technologies” by closing an $8 billion deal to acquire premium audio system manufacturer Harman International Industries as early as mid-2017 might be sidetracked by the Connecticut-based company’s own shareholders.

While the tentatively agreed upon purchase sum is by far the highest price Samsung’s ever considered paying for a takeover, according to public records and speculation, a group of Harman investors feel CEO Dinesh Paliwal could have squeezed even more cash out of the world’s largest smartphone vendor.

The “flawed and undervalued” arrangement will be under scrutiny in a class action lawsuit filed in Delaware’s equity Court of Chancery, as said disgruntled stockholders hope to temporarily block Harman’s sale, no doubt eyeing a renegotiation of financial terms, as well as possible offers from other interested buyers.

Over 50 percent of the connected car sound specialist’s shareholders need to approve the Samsung deal for it to go through, and it remains to be seen just how many of those believe the company is worth a hefty premium over a current market capitalization of around $7.7 billion.

In the meantime, we wouldn’t rule out the Galaxy S8’s rumored stereo speakers still being powered by Harman, since that sort of partnership doesn’t necessarily require a parent – daughter company relationship.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
ZDNet
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
acquisitions, Android, class action, Galaxy S8, Harman, Lawsuit, News, Samsung
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).