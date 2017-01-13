It’s not every day that we see the oft-rumored Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 8 (7s?) tackled together in any sort of speculative report, but apparently, Korean media has been able to talk to “multiple sources” and “confirm” a common trait of the two highly anticipated flagship 2017 devices.

Granted, this could be mere guesswork, as it doesn’t really take a psychic, the world’s best detective, or an extremely well-connected insider to assume both the S8 and iPhone 8 will carry IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are already IP68-certified, surviving all the dirt in the world, as well as water immersion up to 5 feet (1.5 meter) for up to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Apple’s first ever iPhone swimmers sit a little lower on the Ingress Protection Marking scale, with an IP67 standard guaranteeing full functionality up to 1 meter and 30 minutes of submersion.

It’s only logical to expect next-gen iPhones to go the extra mile 50 centimeters, although technically, they could withstand even lengthier dunks in deeper bodies of water at IP68. The same obviously goes for the Galaxy S8, not to forget the LG G6, while some sources believe a lower degree of protection may even come to Samsung’s best-selling Galaxy J entry-level family this year. Now that would be something special.