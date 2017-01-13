Less than a couple of weeks after unveiling a subtly upgraded trio of mid-range Galaxy A (2017) phones, Samsung is at it again, officially confirming (with even less fanfare) everything we already knew about the C7 Pro.

This China-first (only?) 5.7-incher earns its “professional” credentials just by refining the original Galaxy C7’s design, as well as enhancing the front-facing camera from 8 to 16 impressive megapixels. That’s all she wrote, making an international expansion feel highly unlikely, especially at a price point equivalent to the rumored 2,800 Yuan ($405).

It’s not that the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro doesn’t look the Pro part, full-metal jacket, less pronounced antenna lines, striking 16MP rear shooter, sharp corners, relatively slim bezels and all. The large Super AMOLED display isn’t half bad either, with Full HD resolution in tow, and heavy multitaskers can find comfort in the rich 4GB RAM count.

On the not so bright side of things, a middling Qualcomm MSM8953 (or perhaps 8953 Pro) Snapdragon 625 (626?) SoC runs the hardware show, while Android 6.0 Marshmallow still handles software operations.

Look for regional sales to start early next week, with “Arctic Blue” replacing dark gray as the third color option alongside snazzy gold and pink gold.