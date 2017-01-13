Yes, “fully rugged tablets” that look like they could probably survive a nuclear blast are still a thing. And yes, Panasonic is still charging small fortunes for occasionally refreshed Toughpads “equipped with powerful enterprise class features.”

Case in point, the $2,189 Panasonic FZ-A2, which, believe it or not, follows in the footsteps of an Android Honeycomb-based FZ-A1 model originally released back in 2011. Some things really don’t change, and no, this latest Toughpad, expanded from select European countries to the US today, will not appeal to everyday consumers with ultra-high-end specs either.

Pre-loaded with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the virtually unbreakable new 10.1-incher makes the unconventional choice of packing an Intel Atom x5 processor. This however allows it to tout “software encryption for enterprise-grade security and management features”, which Panasonic believes are ideal for “use in home health and other environments that must meet HIPAA requirements for enhanced data and privacy protection.”

You see, the target audience here will probably not mind the far from stellar WUXGA display with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution, the somewhat limited 32GB internal storage, or the lack of cellular connectivity at the combined price of an iPhone 7, Galaxy S7 and LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab S2.

As long as the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2 resists drops of up to five feet and water immersion, with a usable screen while wearing gloves, and optional add-ons like barcode and Smart Card readers, it’s all good.