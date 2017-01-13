Phones
Top-rated eBay seller has AT&T unlocked LG V10 up for grabs at a measly $250

$250 can buy you a more than respectable unlocked mid-range Android smartphone from companies like Huawei or ZTE these days, or if you feel age is just a number, you can still snap up a robust previous-generation LG flagship.

Specifically, the V10 that seemed a little too experimental back in the day, yielding however a much better sequel than the true failed experiment of 2016’s spring. While obviously no match for the sizzling hot V20, the LG V10 is still a great-looking slab, inside and out, shock-resistant design, primary Quad HD 5.7-inch screen, tiny secondary ticker display, Snapdragon 808 processor and all.

Sold for $250 on Amazon in certified refurbished condition, the Marshmallow-powered phablet can be had at the same ultra-low price from a trusted eBay retailer now, only “unused, unopened, and undamaged, in original packaging.”

This is the H900 model we’re talking about, designed primarily for AT&T use, but it’s unlocked, so you should have no problem getting it to work on other GSM networks as well, T-Mobile included, with full LTE support in tow.

You’re even free to choose between black and blue colors, 64GB internal storage provided either way, plus 4GB RAM, dual selfie cameras, a 16MP rear-facing shooter, removable 3,000mAh battery, and fingerprint scanner also on deck. Bottom line, this is an amazing deal at $250, regardless of what it says in V10’s birth certificate.

