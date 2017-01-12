Take crystal clear photos — even from a quarter mile away — with the Zoomable 60X Monocular with Smartphone Attachment, offered at 70% off the retail price for Pocketnow readers.

The Zoomable 60X Monocular easily attaches to any smartphone and lets you zoom in on subjects by a factor of 40X to 60X. That means you’ll be able to take crystal clear photos of objects up to one quarter mile away, which rivals the zoom capabilities of some DSLR cameras.

Installing the Zoomable 60X Monocular is a breeze and removing it is just as easy. It’s rugged, so you can take it with you on all your adventures, and it even comes with a tripod so you’ll get the steadiest shots ever. It’s the perfect accessory for any smartphone shutterbug.

Pick up your Zoomable 60X Monocular with Smartphone Attachment for only $37.99 at the Pocketnow Deals Store today.