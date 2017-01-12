This ambitious British smartphone startup is probably still too young and small for an appearance at a major international tech expo like CES or MWC, but that might be for the best at the end of the day, since the just-released Wileyfox Swift 2 X isn’t much of an upgrade over last fall’s Swift 2 and 2 Plus anyway.

What’s most bizarre about it is the pre-loaded Cyanogen OS 13.1 platform, effectively dead and buried now, although we have every reason to expect a “standard” Android Nougat update before long.

Meanwhile, a “bigger, brighter” 5.2-inch Full HD display with 424 ppi pixel density enters the equation as the greatest enhancement compared to the 5-inch 720p panel on the £190 Swift 2 Plus, yielding a modest 294 ppi count.

Of course, more pixels and more screen real estate equal more dough, namely £220 in the UK, which converts to roughly $270. The only other noticeable upgrade is a beefier 3,010mAh battery (up from 2,700mAh), gifted with Quick Charge 3.0 technology, courtesy of an otherwise middling Snapdragon 430 processor.

The Wileyfox Swift 2 X, despite being billed “the ultimate in craftsmanship, design and technology”, robust metal build and all, tips the scales at a relatively lightweight 155 grams, also measuring a slim 8.8 mm. Its spec sheet includes 16 and 8MP cameras, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, fingerprint recognition, 4G LTE connectivity, and NFC support as well, making the bang for… pound pretty bloody attractive.