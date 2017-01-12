Parent company Lenovo must have high hopes for both current and next-gen Moto handhelds, high and low-end, now that it’s rumored to be completely dropping its own brand as far as Android smartphones are concerned.

It’s no big surprise therefore that an upper mid-range fifth-gen Moto G with a plus-sized screen may see daylight before its predecessor turns one, looking to keep robust new budget contenders from Huawei or ZTE at bay at least stateside.

This purported Moto G5 Plus unexpectedly leaked in all its Moto Z-inspired glory earlier this week, courtesy of a Romanian online marketplace ad that obviously vanished in no time. But we still have the live pics on file, and we can now add a relatively credible-looking press render to the 5.5-incher’s record.

Lenovo’s goal of consolidating a single design language across G and Z families is even clearer, with a large, circular rear-facing camera ring in tow only sporting a reported 13 megapixels, premium metal construction seemingly replacing cheap plastic, and just an overall added sense of style.

The front-fitted fingerprint scanner alters its shape, the corners are still rounded but somehow classier as well, and although you can’t see it here, the headphone jack stays in place. Color us interested… if the price is low, and the spec sheet includes Full HD screen resolution, a Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 3,000+ mAh battery capacity, and Android 7.0 Nougat, as rumored.