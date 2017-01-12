Phones

The Huawei P8 lite (2017) is said to exist because names are fun

Overview
Processor

HiSilicon Kirin 655
Octa-core (4 x 2.1GHz Cortex-A53/4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53)
[Rumored]

Screen Size

5.2 inches
1080 x 1920 (~424 ppi pixel density) LTPS
[Rumored]

Memory

3GB
[Rumored]

Storage

16GB
microSD expandable by 128GB
[Rumored]

Camera

- 12 MP main sensor, f/2.0
- 8 MP selfie sensor
[Rumored]

Battery

non-removable 3000mAh battery
[Rumored]

Release Date

Late January 2017
[Rumored]

Weight

147 g (5.19 oz)
[Rumored]

Materials

Glass
[Rumored]

Operating System

Android OS, version 7.0
EMUI 5.0
[Rumored]

How does one manufacturer leap from brand to brand every few years? How does another decide to keep one brand from 2015 intact going into 2017?

Huawei is the subject of that second question as it revives the rather mediocre P8 lite it introduced a couple of years ago into something of a crazy upgrade for 2017. So tells the good people at HuaweiBlog who have posted specifications on the P8 lite (2017), a device set for wide release in Germany and maybe even Latin America late this month. We’ve put them up above — sorry, folks, no dual cameras for the lower tier here.

Both the internals and the externals exhibit clear improvements over the OG P8 lite and somewhat of a lateral move from the Huawei P9 lite. The some of the tangible changes we can see from a spec sheet comparison is that the company moved from the Kirin 650 to the Kirin 655 in the newer device and that there’s one less megapixel of resolution in the main camera sensor. Also, the P8 lite (2017) is supposedly launching at €239, far less than the P9 lite’s retail price of €299 (but more than its average selling price of €220). It comes in black, white and gold options (not all at once).

Reminder: we expect to see the Huawei P10 at MWC late next month.

