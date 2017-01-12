HTC is bringing back its U campaign, however, this time, with a twist. The HTC U Ultra and the HTC U Play have both become official today, and we’re seeing a slight departure from what we’ve been used to from the company recently.

You can find all the details about the two devices in our dedicated posts. Click here for the HTC U Ultra and here for the HTC U Play.

We’ve tried going hands-on with the devices when we had the occasion to do so while being in Vegas for CES, but sadly the press wasn’t allowed to do too much. Nonetheless, we’ve prepared an HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra hands-on video for you with all the details we were able (and allowed) to gather, so that you can get a sense of how these two newcomers look, feel, perform, and most importantly, how they fit in today’s market.