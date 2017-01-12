HTC One still alive as it streamlines releases

As HTC runs off of its launch event high for the U Ultra and U Play, it faces critical editorial review ahead and at least one more phone in 2017 that should lead the way for what this new U series stands for.

In the meantime, a source to CNET reports that the One series, while not the hero series for the Taiwanese manufacturer anymore, is still relevant, though we don’t know how — the One X10 rumored for release did not make itself known at yesterday’s event.

Still, perhaps HTC could revive the One brand if its new U campaign fails.

“All options are on the table for the One line,” the source said.

The company’s President of Smartphone and Connected Devices Business Chialin Chang spoke to Engadget about the possibility of the HTC “11” to follow up the 10. Chang responded that such a product would not follow that naming convention. It is our expectation that the extremely speculative “Ocean” phone that’s been depicted with Sense Touch UI will likely be the banner phone for the U series in 2017.

Beyond the U series, Chang said that you will find four or five further releases this year for up to seven total, down from the 12 models of 2016. If that’s the case, we also suspect that most of that room will get taken up with Desire releases, leaving only enough air for a One release.

Words will have to be affirmed and confirmed over time, though.