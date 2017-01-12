Gotta call a ride up for a straight A-to-B? Don’t know where you need to go?

For many on Android, it used to be a two-app process of checking out what Google Maps showed for your destination, getting the directions and then hopping over into the ride-hailing section to compare rates between service providers like Lyft or Ola.

Well, in addition to refreshing its ride-hailing interface, Google Maps is also trialing further integration with Uber that lets you order and pay for a ride and track its entire progress, right out of the directions branch of the app. All the while, you can check out your destination right from within the same Google Maps app.

The updated ride-hail interface now also tips you off to ongoing promotions.