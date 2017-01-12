Phones
FCC finds that AT&T and Verizon zero-rate programs not net neutral

In letters to US senators, FCC chairman Tom Wheeler wrote that a review of zero-rate data programs in place at AT&T and Verizon found that the two “presented significant risks to consumers and competition” as to violate principles of 2015’s Open Internet Order.

AT&T allows for its wireless customers to stream its new DIRECTV NOW service for free, but extends the same zero-rating “Sponsored Data” service to other content providers. The same goes for how Verizon uses its “FreeBee Data 360” program to subsidize its go90 service to its wireless users.

In response to sustained inquiries for traffic data from the networks, AT&T and Verizon gave no data. One of the reasons given is that the incoming Trump administration would prove to be more friendly to industry. Based on what little information the commission had about both, it concluded that:

Unlike T-Mobile, which charges all edge providers the same zero rate for participating in BingeOn, AT&T imposes hefty per-gigabyte charges on third parties for use of Sponsored Data. All indications are that AT&T’s charges far exceed the costs AT&T incurs in providing the sponsored data service. Thus, it would appear that AT&T’s practices inflict significant unreasonable disadvantages on edge providers and unreasonably interfere with their ability to compete against AT&T’s affiliate, DIRECTV, The structure of Verizon’s FreeBee Data 360 program raises similar concerns..

In other words, the FCC claims that the carriers are able to normalize costs of holding up their stream services through wireless bills. Third-party providers will have to pay above and beyond what Big Orange and Red do to zero-rate their own content on their networks.

Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai responded to the report summarily by saying that the report was done without his and other members’ knowledge and that he is “confident that this latest regulatory spasm will not have any impact on the Commission’s policymaking or enforcement activities following next week’s inauguration.”

