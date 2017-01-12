Old habits die hard, and although Huawei is an internationally crowd-pleasing smartphone vendor now, most of its publicity stunts and marketing tricks are imported from China to Western territories, the US included.

Case in point, yesterday’s Honor 6X flash sale, which coincided with the mid-range 5.5-incher’s North American commercial debut, merely lasting 25 minutes. That’s right, all inventory was depleted in under half an hour, but of course, mum’s the word on actual unit sales numbers.

Unsurprisingly, the dual rear camera-sporting Android 6.0 phone that’s “normally” priced at $250 will return in stock for a no doubt limited time next week, on January 18, at 12pm CT, with a marked-down $200 tag attached to its name.

In the meantime, you can always purchase the Honor 6X from Amazon in your choice of silver, gray and gold colors… at list price, or pre-order the silver and gold variants at $250 apiece on Newegg with free $80-worth Nakamichi ANC80 active noise cancellation over-ear headphones bundled in for the next few hours.

You have to hand it to Huawei for cleverly keeping this affordable metallic powerhouse in the spotlight, two-day battery life, octa-core Kirin 655 processor, large Full HD screen, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and all.