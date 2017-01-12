The 2017 Consumer Electronics Show is already starting to feel like such a distant memory, given all that is predicted or officially confirmed to go down at next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. But if you knew what to expect, last week’s Las Vegas shindig probably didn’t take you by surprise.

There weren’t a lot of hot new phones on display, which made it a little difficult for our editorial team on the ground to get excited about, well, anything. But the Google Tango-powered Asus Zenfone AR, Daydream compatibility and all, left a decent impression on Pocketnow senior editor Juan Bagnell, while multimedia manager Jaime Rivera was happy to see TCL taking charge of BlackBerry.

Not just because he loves his physical QWERTY keyboard, but this is a company with very solid hardware expertise, which did a nice job raising Alcatel’s profile, now aiming to carry on BB’s productivity, security and software legacy.

Outside of the mobile scope, robotic startup ShadeCraft caught our eye with an ingenious Sunflower solar patio umbrella, and Kodak brought back Ektachrome film for the old-school shutterbug. Unfortunately, there was also a ton of guaranteed vaporware and loud VR promotion with not enough substance going on, which didn’t go down nicely with Juan, Jaime or guest star Hayato Huseman.