Developers notified that Android Wear 2.0 launches early February

Those on the Developer Console for Google Play were notified in the first line of a recent email that announces the launch of Android Wear 2.0 for “early February 2017.”

The announcement was made in an email posted by Adam Outler on Google+. It is not exactly clear, based on his self-proclaimed identity and post history, if he is the developer of the app mentioned in the screenshot. Take it with a grain of salt.

The launch target for Wear 2.0 was delayed from the middle of last year to early this year to include more features like a dedicated watch-based app store and changes to notification paradigms. The Developer Preview program is into its fourth iteration which began before Christmas.

