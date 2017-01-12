Phones
All JetBlue planes have Wi-Fi and it’s free

If you’re planning on flying with a budget airliner, but need satellite Wi-Fi access all the way through your passage, you’ll have a 100 percent chance of that with JetBlue. The company announced that all of its 227 planes are equipped with free “Fly-Fi”.

The carrier installed its first routers back in December of 2013 and has been in a race with its competitors to get more of them in more aircraft. It now touts that it is the only US carrier with complete wireless coverage across its fleet.

Like other airlines’ Wi-Fi offerings, Fly-Fi access is limited to the continental US. The program is sponsored by Amazon.

Via
The Verge
Source
JetBlue
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
airplane, business, News, wi-fi
, , ,
