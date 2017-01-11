Samsung is just about ready to put the Galaxy Note 7 debacle behind it, billions of dollars lost and all, shifting its unconditional focus on the “next big thing”, which needs to be both game-changing and pragmatic, early to market and safe to use, in order for mobile consumers to let bygones be bygones.

It “only” took three months (from the second, not first recall) for Samsung to reach a truly satisfactory Note 7 return rate of “over” 96 percent. That’s probably in the US alone, although the chaebol doesn’t make it perfectly clear in a short newsroom post centered on the US Department of Transportation’s decision to no longer impose airlines they make “specific pre-boarding notification.”

In other words, the Federal Aviation Administration feels the “threat” has lowered its severity enough for frequent flyers to do without those pesky safety warnings. After all, there are very few potentially hazardous Galaxy Note 7 units still in circulation, stateside or elsewhere, and with battery limits, charging restrictions and/or cellular support discontinuation, they’re practically harmless.

But Samsung will likely not rest until the remaining four percent of faulty devices find their way back to the company’s warehouses, completing once and for all an “aggressive” yet lengthy recall process.