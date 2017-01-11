Moto Z Play discounted along with Moto G4 Plus

If you want to take a Motorola device on for a spin, but don’t want to get to dive right into its richer options, you have some impetus to jump on the company’s more affordable options this week.

The fairly meaty Moto G4 Plus with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and compatibility with all of the four major US carriers is up for sale. It’s a modest $20 off through January 16, but we think the deal’s not too shabby for an omnibus mid-ranger at $279.99.

The GSM-unlocked Moto Z Play is another entry-level device in terms of pricing, but it really isn’t beyond that parameter. With a huge battery and the ability to slap on and off Moto Mod accessories, the $449.99 drops down to $399.99 through February 13.

Mild discounting action going on here, but every dollar off is appreciated. Deals are accessible through Motorola’s US site.