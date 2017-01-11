Is HMD Global perhaps working backwards from 6 to 1 in its highly publicized, overhyped effort to bring the once acclaimed Nokia brand back in the mobile hardware industry spotlight? No idea, but the Finnish company founded precisely with that one goal in mind last year definitely has more up its sleeve.

Something even lower-end than its China-exclusive first phone, we’re afraid, but maybe, something higher-end too. We badly want to believe in a spectacular, Phoenix-like rise from the ashes, and a trip to Barcelona next month for the glamorous Mobile World Congress suggests something big (-ger) is indeed in the pipeline.

“More announcements” will definitely “follow on February 26th”, presumably at MWC, possibly including one or two international phones, as well as Viki, Nokia’s newly rumored voice assistant rival for the likes of Alexa, Siri or Cortana.

What Nokia, HMD and Foxconn probably didn’t take into consideration is everything else set to happen on February 26. LG reportedly plans to unveil the non-modular G6 flagship device the day before MWC 2017 formally gets underway, and other exhibitors may want to do the same with their own “next big things” to avoid the ensuing news overload. Still, we’ll surely keep an eye on Nokia’s “announcements” too.