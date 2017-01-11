Microsoft has never officially confirmed or denied the oft-rumored December end of all Lumia smartphone production and distribution, but actions always speak louder than words, and over the past few weeks, all the US and UK Microsoft Store movement signaled one ominous thing.

Consumer-oriented Windows handhelds as we know them are dead, with HP hanging in there, trying to get a business-friendly Elite lineup off the ground. No more hoping for a miracle Lumia 950 or 950 XL sequel, and if we’re completely honest, the fabled Surface Phone also looks less and less likely by the day.

The only Lumia model currently up for grabs through Redmond’s American e-store is the no-contract AT&T Microsoft Lumia 950 in white, while the 650 and 735 have predictably disappeared without a trace. The same will probably happen with the unlocked Lumia 950, 950 XL and 550, as well as the AT&T 640 XL, which are technically still alive, but all out of stock.

Meanwhile, over on British shores, it’s the fall 2015-released Lumia 550 that’s gone with the wind, leaving the 950, 950 XL, 640 XL LTE and 650 in limbo, aka listed as out of stock. Your remaining Windows 10 Mobile-powered alternatives? The extravagant Elite x3, of course, alongside the slightly cheaper Acer Liquid Jade Primo in the UK, or the super-low-cost BLU Win HD LTE and Win JR LTE stateside. Wait, no, the 4.5-inch “Junior” can’t upgrade to version 10 from its pre-loaded WP 8.1 OS.