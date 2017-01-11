The latest smartphone OS sales data from KantarWorldpanel ComTech is in, and it’s of particular interest, as it tracks the three months ending November 2016, including Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, collectively labeled the “beginning of the holiday period” by the world-renowned market research firm.

As always, Apple had the upper hand stateside, despite weaker overall deals, with the iPhone 7, 7 Plus and 6s ranked first, second and third in the local popularity charts, ahead of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

But at the end of the day quarter, Samsung managed to stay within an acceptable gap of the US vendor leader, capturing 28.9 percent of smartphone shipments, compared to a 31.3 percent iShare. Unsurprisingly, Android was the top platform choice for American buyers from September through November, beating iOS 55.3 to 43.5 percent.

Then again, Google’s dominant mobile OS actually lost five percentage points from the same timeframe back in 2015, with iOS up 6.4 percent year-on-year. Elsewhere, Android reported (even more) robust growth on German and Italian shores, as well as across EU5 countries combined, and of course, China.

Almost 80 percent of smartphones sold in the largest market ran Android, of which Huawei took the lion’s share, with OPPO however surging at an impressive pace. iOS sunk from 25.3 to 19.9 percent share, though the iPhone 7 became Urban China’s best-selling device, followed by the OPPO R9.

Back to the US, it’s also interesting to point out Verizon’s Black Friday deals drew in the most bargain hunters by a landslide, as Big Red “booked nearly a quarter of all smartphone sales” during the promotional period.