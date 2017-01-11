We’re going to get to see the Huawei P10 at MWC 2017

The current word is that Samsung may introduce us to the Galaxy S8 sometime around MWC, but will wait until April before any product moves. Meantime, rival LG is expected to jump-start sales of the G6 within the couple weeks after the show and HTC will probably have its main “Ocean” or “U” phone out at this point.

Huawei wants in on this madness in Barcelona. It has sent out invitations to the press for “the global unveiling of a new flagship device.” We’re likely talking about the P10 and P10 Plus and another iteration of Leica-approved dual-camera action.

We’re not convinced that the company is launching this phone immediately, if at all in North America and the UK so quickly after it had just launched the Mate 9 in those markets, but even compared to its November launch in Germany, we’re talking about four months between the two flagship launches — which seems like overkill.

Until February 26 (a Sunday, for goodness’ sake), we get our respite. Technically, that’s the day before MWC, but that never stopped a company, right for going off premises, right?