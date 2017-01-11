Why are China-made low-cost Android smartphones so popular all of a sudden on a global scale, the US included? Their bang for buck is often unbeatable, and they routinely look top-notch both on the outside and inside compared to devices in the same price range from OEMs traditionally respected in the Western world.

But companies like Huawei or ZTE also frequently stand out with hefty discounts, solid deals and so-called flash sales on even their newest, hottest products. Case in point, the just-expanded Honor 6X, up for grabs from Amazon at $250, can be ordered today only for 50 bucks less from Honor’s own American e-store.

The catch? Supplies will be “incredibly limited” once the deal kicks off, at 12 pm CST, so you’ll need to keep a very close eye on store.hihonor.com, and pull the trigger as quickly as possible. Believe it or not, the first 300 buyers have more to look forward to, namely an Honor 6X case, Engine earphones and selfie stick, all free of extra charge.

And remember, the Huawei Honor 6X seemed a pretty great bargain, at least on paper, at $250. It’s got a large and sharp 5.5-inch Full HD display, powerful octa-core Kirin 655 processor, multitasking-friendly 3GB RAM, 3,340mAh battery, 8MP selfie camera, and above all, dual 12 + 2MP rear-facing snapper. That’s practically stealing at $200.