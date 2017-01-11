Phones
When Google Assistant took over On Tap‘s/screen search‘s home button position on the Pixel, it replaced a mash of information utility with a half-baked feature that didn’t deliver on all it promised. It also took away all of the features of On Tap — scanning the screen for major topics of interest and linking the user to more information via Google search.

Well, Assistant has been adding back some of those features like including some elements of the Google Feed. Just recently, screen search just came back on with the additional options of sending feedback for the feature and sharing your screenshot through your medium of choice.

Holding on the home button will likely get you more functionality later on for the Pixel, but the rebuild is just starting.

