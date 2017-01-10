Phones
203

Watch the HTC U event livestream from January 12 at 3am Eastern

Contents
Advertisement

A device called “Alpine“. The HTC One X10. And this thing called the Ocean Note that’s supposed to become something for U… Ultra.

All three things are expected to come out January 12 at 4pm in Taipei, Taiwan. That’s 3am Eastern and midnight Pacific. But Pocketnow will be providing real-time coverage regardless. HTC will provide a livestream on its site at that time. We’ll do our best to embed that stream onto this post, too.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
HTC
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
HTC, Live Event, News, Ocean Note, One X10, U Ultra
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.