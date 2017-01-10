This goes back to the summer of 2016, when rumor had it that Verizon will give an ultimatum to account holders that use “an extraordinary amount of data” every month. The alternative back then was to consume less data or move to a limited plan. More recently we heard that Verizon has internally put a label on that “extraordinary amount of data”, namely 200GB.

According to a recent report, it’s that time: if you’re on a Verizon Unlimited data plan and you consume more than 200GB of data per month, you will either have to a. consume less, b. move to another (limited) plan or c. find yourself another carrier.

February 16 appears to be the grace period in which you should make the switch, as more and more account holders are getting notices like the one below. Failure to comply will result in Verizon disconnecting said customers’ lines.

We have to agree that 200GB is a lot of data, but we have to also agree that “unlimited” should mean unlimited, regardless of which dictionary you use, what language you speak, or in what part of the world you’re saying the word. As for Verizon, its unlimited data plan has long been deprecated… We’ve got a screenshot of that too: