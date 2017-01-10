Someone in Romania has a so-called Moto G5 Plus

Motorola has had a good pipe for device leaks and it seems like the madness continues today when what was billed as a “Moto G5 Plus” came onto Romanian online marketplace Olx.

There’s not much to comment about the software — we do get a shot of the product with the screen on and a fairly stock UI as Motorola has wont to have.

But we do see Lenovo influencing the design language of the hardware as rounded, single piece silicone backs give way to what appears to be a metallic finish with a locked-in chassis and a Moto Z-esque camera circle. Unlike the Z and Z Force, though, the G5 Play has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Micro-B port.

We aren’t sure about the fate of the listing, especially given that a Motorola lab marking was clearly visible in one of the pictures. It was selling for 1,650 Leu or $389.

The fourth-generation Moto G series began its rollout around mid-May of last year, but Lenovo could be looking for an springtime wedge as manufacturers continue to shuffle around their flagship launch times.