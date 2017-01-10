LG G6 gets 2:1 LCD panel from sister company

LG Display has announced that the LG G6 will feature a quad HD LCD in a new aspect ratio: 2:1.

Such a display, at 2,880 x 1,440, is said to be the first of its kind in the world — and depending on how wide the parameters are, it’s a respectable achievement — and will span a diagonal of 5.7 inches, much like the V20’s. The big difference there is a Second Screen that adds extra length to part of the width of the screen.

As with other LG Display panels, its in-TOUCH cell technology will obviate the need for a touch sensor layer to the screen and lets the product remain only 1 mm thick and, compared to the company’s previous utilized panel, has reduced bezels down by 0.2 mm on the sides and 0.54 mm on the bottom. The display also gets 10 percent better transmittance through sunlight and can user 30 percent less power.

LG Electronics announced at CES 2017 that the G6 would not get modular accessories with its launch, rumored to be at MWC.