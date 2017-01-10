Huawei Mate 9 UK launch happening this Friday on Three

The Huawei Mate 9 UK launch is happening this week, and there’s no reason to doubt it, as the information comes from the official Twitter account of Three UK. As of January 13 you will be able to grab one from the carrier, though it has been not disclosed yet how much it will set you back.

At the launch even in Munich the company revealed a price tag of €699 for Europe, and the phone has been recently launched in the US going for $599 (though Americans will get the phone bundled with Amazon’s Alexa voice service.

In case you missed our Mate 9 coverage, make sure to check out our full review; disclaimer: the phone scored pretty high.

If, however, you’re waiting for the Porsche Design version, there’s currently no word on when exactly it will be available. However, the official Porsche Design webpage says it will start shipping at the end of the month, but the price tag will immediately filter its target audience (and yes, the Porsche Design Mate 9 is not a phone for the masses).

