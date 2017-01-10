What these HTC U Ultra leaks have to do with the LG V20

HTC has set its sights for a device launch event tomorrow at 3am Eastern — the company’s holding it in Taipei, by the way — to launch what we might suspect to be a new line of phones, known internally as “Ocean,” but as “U” to the market.

Of course, cats have to be let out of the bag right before that choreographed little ditty. And in this case, it looks as though someone hit up one of HTC’s pre-brief sessions for the U Ultra (“Ocean Note”) at CES 2017 and snapped a few picture that they shouldn’t have.

You can tell by that Las Vegas location marker at the bottom of our header image. Other images in this batch posted to Weibo, though, may have come from HTC territory in Taiwan.

You can also notice the secondary display up at top that’s much akin to the LG V10’s and V20’s Second Screen. Other parts of the design include a rather reflective build material in four colors, a USB-C port and no headphone jack.

One source told VentureBeat‘s Evan Blass that the device does not have a MediaTek chip nor Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, but a Snapdragon 821 (we suspect the new chip will be laid with the “Master” device) paired 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash memory. The U Ultra is said to have the same 12-megapixel rear camera as the HTC-manufactured Google Pixel, but will score above its “best in class” cousin device on DxOMark with optimized software. The device runs Android Nougat.

Two other phones — the HTC One X10 and a low-end phone codenamed “Alpine” — are scheduled to be launched with the “Ocean Note” at this event. The Ocean Master device is likely to launch at MWC.