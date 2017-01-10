The year-end holiday quarter was surprisingly kind to Samsung, at least based on provisional financial estimates, and according to certain market reports, iPhones exceeded the December activation numbers of Galaxy devices.

Meanwhile, Huawei continued its glorious rise to third place consolidation in the smartphone manufacturer ranks, now very realistically targeting Apple’s silver medal, and there’s no reason to suspect a slowdown in shipments of increasingly popular OPPO or Vivo products.

But, unless the industry as a whole saw a substantial sales and revenue surge between October and December 2016, someone must have lost “bigly” this past quarter. We’re guessing LG yet again, as the nichey, far too costly V20 couldn’t make up for G5’s shortcomings, and we know HTC didn’t do so great either.

The December revenue of the financially and, more importantly, creatively struggling Taiwanese company plunged sequentially, also dipping year-on-year, to just NT$6.4 billion (US$200 million), from NT$7.6B in November 2016, and NT$6.5 billion back in December 2015.

That’s an embarrassing month-on-month decline of over 16 percent, and it comes on the heels of two equally disappointing consecutive months, wrapping up an overall disastrous year. The worst in more than a decade, believe it or not, with total annual revenue of NT$78 billion, compared to NT$121 billion for 2015.

The Q4 2016 tally is of course just as depressing, at a little over NT$22 billion, down from roughly $26 billion the previous year. HTC sure needs a blockbuster… or two, and it needs them yesterday.