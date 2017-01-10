“The new Google Voice is here” is a message some Google Voice users are seeing when they log into their accounts, accompanied by another one that reads “TRY NOW”. Sadly, the “TRY NOW” button doesn’t do anything at the moment, except for refreshing the page, but it’s a clear indication that Google is working on updating its service.

In addition to the above, El Goog also confirmed that, while indeed they are working on improving the service, the messages displayed aren’t something meant for the general public to see:

Sorry, it looks like we must have dialed the wrong number! But don’t worry, this wasn’t a prank call. We’re working on some updates to Google Voice right now. We have you on speed dial and we’ll be sure to share what we’ve been up to just as soon as we can.

It’s been a long time since Google Voice has last received a refresh, and, with Allo being the main Google messaging app, it would be a breath of fresh air for Voice to get some improvements. Don’t get us wrong, the service does work without major glitches, it just didn’t learn any new tricks for a while.