Froyo dies in January 2017 Android Distribution figures

Google will stop tracking devices with Android Honeycomb and older versions at the Play Store. But already, we see that this is the first version distribution report to reflect the complete demise of Android 2.2 Froyo, stuck at 0.1 percent for the longest time, now gone from the records.

January’s numbers don’t reflect much of a month-to-month increase for Android Nougat and a new iteration, 7.1, doesn’t help with the notion of stratification.

Version Codename API Distribution Change 2.3.3-2.3.7 Gingerbread 10 1.1% -0.1% 4.0.3-4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich 15 1.1% -0.1% 4.1.x-4.3 Jelly Bean 16-18 12.6% -0.2% 4.4 KitKat 19 22.6% -1.4% 5.0-5.1 Lollipop 21-22 33.4% -0.6% 6.0 Marshmallow 23 29.6% +3.3% 7.0 Nougat 24-25 0.7% +0.3%

Android 7.0 Nougat had 0.5 percent share while Android 7.1 had 0.2 percent. Android Lollipop remains on top with just over a third of the pie, but it’s Marshmallow that’s on the growing trend with 29.6 percent.

Data was taken from Google Play access logs the week leading up January 9.