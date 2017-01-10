Phones
Froyo dies in January 2017 Android Distribution figures

Google will stop tracking devices with Android Honeycomb and older versions at the Play Store. But already, we see that this is the first version distribution report to reflect the complete demise of Android 2.2 Froyo, stuck at 0.1 percent for the longest time, now gone from the records.

January’s numbers don’t reflect much of a month-to-month increase for Android Nougat and a new iteration, 7.1, doesn’t help with the notion of stratification.

VersionCodenameAPIDistributionChange
2.3.3-2.3.7Gingerbread101.1%-0.1%
4.0.3-4.0.4Ice Cream Sandwich151.1%-0.1%
4.1.x-4.3Jelly Bean16-1812.6%-0.2%
4.4KitKat1922.6%-1.4%
5.0-5.1Lollipop21-2233.4%-0.6%
6.0Marshmallow2329.6%+3.3%
7.0Nougat24-250.7%+0.3%

Android 7.0 Nougat had 0.5 percent share while Android 7.1 had 0.2 percent. Android Lollipop remains on top with just over a third of the pie, but it’s Marshmallow that’s on the growing trend with 29.6 percent.

Data was taken from Google Play access logs the week leading up January 9.

