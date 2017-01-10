Augmented Reality museum tours are now a thing with Google Tango

Augmented Reality technology has come to life in a combined effort between Google and Lenovo. It’s result: the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro (check out our review). However, the real challenge is putting all this technology to good use, and apparently, education is high up the priority list for the Detroit Institute of Arts, which has built Lumin, in partnership with GuidiGO.

Lumin is “a mobile tour that uses Tango capabilities to add AR interactivity and information to further enrich your visit” at the museum, according to the official Google Blog wording. Visitors will be able to explore Ancient Egypt, Babylonia, and Mesopotamia, in a very different way; all they have to do is ask for a Lenovo Phab 2 Pro phone (powered by Tango) at the front desk, in order to take their experience to the next level.

Google promises that Tango will reach more museums around the world, and promises uses and benefits which will allow users to experience more: “see more, hear more and learn more” is the tagline, and we can’t wait to find out more about the future of Tango and AR.