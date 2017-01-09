Yahoo! won’t be Yahoo! as we know it anymore, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchanges Commission.

As we know, Verizon is in the process of purchasing the former search giant and is trying to fold the company into its operations. That means several big changes that need disclosure, including the replacement of the board of directors and the loss of controversial CEO Marissa Meyer’s position.

Yahoo!’s name will also officially be changed to Altaba, the company of which will represent what Verizon did not pick up: 15 percent ownership in Chinese e-marketplace site Alibaba and a 35.5 percent in separate entity Yahoo! Japan.