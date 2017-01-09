Google Assistant will soon officially be available on Android Wear and there is code to say it is there. Well, it’s starter code, but the significance is there. The Google app for Android got an update to its beta version today bringing it to version 6.10. Android Police tore down the .apk and found a couple other feature adds within the code.

As always, beta code is not final code. The features previewed now could disappear or change in how it is executed before the final update.

One such feature, you could argue, should’ve been with Assistant in the first place: text input. Sure, you could plug into Google’s chat app Allo to do that, but the regular user might not associate instant text access to Google Assistant with Allo. And there are some sensitive conditions that bring in the need for dropping the voice component of interacting with the Assistant. A keyboard logo in the Google Assistant UI will signify when you’ll be able to type your query.

Search gestures are a new feature. As Kevin Barry, developer of Nova Launcher, noted, the code used in this incarnation of the action looks very similar to that found in Google’s open source launcher3 project that allows users to swipe down from anywhere on the home screen to trigger an action. Extra code found in this incarnation could trigger more things within either the Google Now or Pixel Launcher — though it’s not clear what we’re looking at just yet.

Android Police‘s sister site, APKMirror, has a signed copy of the update app. Hit the source link for that.