Samsung Pay Mini and Bixby are now all but confirmed

Despite Google’s rumored hostility to Samsung’s also rumored personal assistant plans for the fast-approaching Galaxy S8, the Viv-based Bixby AI character looks just about ready for primetime. And it might be integrated even more “system-wide” than you perhaps anticipated.

In addition to a dedicated side button for smart assistance activation, and your typical voice commands for web searches, messaging, various social media actions, photos, calls and so on, Bixby could well work with Samsung Pay too.

Or rather Samsung Pay Mini, aka a long-in-the-pipeline online payment platform for both Android and iOS that the chaebol appears to be confirming today, along with Bixby’s name. The two monikers are listed in black and white on an official Korean Samsung Pay Beta website, suggesting they’ll soon be tested by those willing to help out the digital wallet’s development and evolution.

Unfortunately, that’s all we have right now, and there’s no telling when further details will be released. Maybe in April, but probably (hopefully), sooner.