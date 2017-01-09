While Google and Apple reached a somewhat surprising agreement way back in August 2015 for the latter’s iPhones to support the former’s Android Wear smartwatches, getting Samsung Gear wearables to work alongside iOS handhelds has proven a far lengthier, more complicated and fickle process.

It’s been over a year since we first heard credible-sounding word of imminent official compatibility for the Gear S2 (to begin with), and after Verizon’s false start last spring, the only small step forward came in pre-release beta form near the end of summer.

Now it’s full-on winter, not to mention a new year, and traditional arch-rivals Samsung and Apple join hands at long last for most relatively new iPhones to properly support a trio of wrist-worn Gear devices.

Specifically, you can use the Gear S2 and S3 smartwatches in combination with an iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 6, 6 Plus, 5s, 5c or 5 running iOS 9.0 and above by downloading the official Samsung Gear S app from the Apple App Store. Also, feel free to sync up the Gear Fit 2 fitness band to any of the aforementioned iPhones through its own Samsung Gear Fit companion app.

Features and functions “will vary by device”, and you may still be best served by an Android phone connected to a Gear wearable. But it’s always nice to have (non-beta) options. Now if only you could also combine a Galaxy S7 with an Apple Watch…