Samsung seems to have impressively bounced back from embarrassing Galaxy Note 7 scandals already, at least as far as overall financial gains are concerned, never suffering much in terms of brand confidence anyway.

But the real test is yet to come, and we’re all curious about the market’s response to a prospectively game-changing Galaxy S8. As always, its makers expect the world from the “next big thing”, reportedly asking supply partners for enough components to build and sell 60 million units this year alone.

Just how ambitious is that number? Not as ambitious as 100 million, which is apparently the 2017 shipment goal of the low to mid-end Galaxy J lineup. Meanwhile, the upper mid-range Galaxy A series, now consisting of water-resistant models, has its sights set on a “modest” 20 million sales target.

To put those figures in the right context, let’s look back at the Galaxy S7, S6 and S5, which reportedly sold between 45 and 48 million copies apiece, preceded by the most successful S in history, the 70-million-worth GS4.

Of course, the Note family wasn’t that big in 2013, the high-end smartphone industry didn’t know what saturation meant, and the budget flagship concept sounded like a pipe dream.

As for entry-level J devices, they badly need lower price points than last year to fend off an avalanche of sub-$250 China-made killers, slowly making their way even stateside. Bottom line, it’s all doable for the global smartphone champ, but it’s not going to be easy.