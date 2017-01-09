Samsung might be trying hard, and so far succeeding, in hindering substantial, believable, evidence-supported Galaxy S8 leaks, but when it comes to lower-end products, the chaebol probably doesn’t care as much.

Otherwise, we wouldn’t already know everything about the unreleased Galaxy C7 Pro and C5 Pro. And we do mean everything. The “professional” derivation of the 5.7-inch C7 launched last summer exclusively in China has been approved by Tenaa a while back, now further showing off its premium metallic body in a slew of hands-on pics.

This is of course virtually identical to the original C7 on the outside, whereas under the hood, it’s tipped to jump to an octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor. Full HD-capable, 4GB RAM-packing, and alas, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-running out the box, the C7 Pro will also upgrade the front camera to an impressive 16 megapixels, likely costing the rough equivalent of $405 in China with 64GB internal storage.

What’s truly remarkable is the humbler Galaxy C5 Pro should adopt a 16MP selfie shooter too, not to mention the same stunning aluminum unibody build, a sizable 3,000mAh battery, and decently sharp 5.5-inch 1080p display.

Last but not least, the crazy gifted 6GB RAM “mid-range” Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, which has already made its commercial debut, is now setting the stage for a grand Asian tour, looking to expand across markets like India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Still no Korea? No Europe? No US? That’s just sad.