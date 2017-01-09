Phones
Nokia’s Viki said to take on every other voice assistant

Contents
Cortana. Alexa. Kestra. Bixby. Viki?

Nokia has just filed for trademark protection for the name “Viki” with the European Union. The term is classified to apply to the following:

Software for the creation and monitoring of mobile and web digital asssistants working with knowledge and combining all data sources into a single chat and voice based interface.

In other words, another proprietary digital assistant, if not a Google Assistant.

HMD Global launched the Nokia 6 smartphone in China this week, the first of several to come this year, so we’re trying to see where Viki will land and, if it will, how.

