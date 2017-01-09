Microsoft left customers with a dearth of Lumia options, firmly indicating that it is out of stock of all them while still listing them on the Microsoft Store. The only option out of eight that was available as of January 2 was the AT&T-locked Lumia 950 in white for $298.99.

That was until January 6. Neowin reported that the Lumia 640 XL, Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL were back on the digital shelves, if only for a short time. Those sales are now also long gone and we’re back to just the AT&T Lumia 950.

Microsoft supposedly scheduled the end of Lumia distribution for December, but with another rumored first-party flagship launch months and months away, we have to ask: why now?