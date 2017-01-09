Huawei P10 and P10 Plus may go with both curved and flat screens
The much-anticipated Huawei P10 gets just a bit closer to release as we push away from the Mate 9 at CES 2017 as well as the Honor 6X. And company chairman Richard Yu is quite keen to do some promoting for the next bigger thing in mobile.
According to social media-based CTech on Weibo, Yu reportedly said that the P10 and a P10 Plus will be coming in both curved and flat screen variants sometime in either March or April. Leaked renders do show both variants in play.
We’re not certain if Richard Yu made those claimed remarks, but we wouldn’t put it past his character to spill things like this.
